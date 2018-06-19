FedEx Corp. has ordered 24 more Boeing freighters, comprising 12 767Fs and 12 777Fs.

The Memphis-based cargo carrier said the 767Fs will be delivered between June 2019 and May 2022, while the 777Fs will be delivered between June 2020 and May 2025. The total order is valued at $6.6 billion at list prices.

FedEx is already the largest operator globally of both aircraft types, operating 57 767Fs and 34 777Fs, according to Aviation Week Intelligence Network fleet data.

“These aircraft will be used to continue to improve the efficiency and reliability of the FedEx Express aircraft fleet and allow the company to take advantage of the capital expensing benefits of the [tax law passed by the US Congress in late 2017],” FedEx said.

Boeing noted that the order pushes its widebody freighter sales in 2018 to over 50 aircraft.

Aaron Karp/Aviation Daily, aaron.karp@informa.com