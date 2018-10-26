Delta Air Lines took delivery of its first Airbus A220-100 at the Mirabel delivery center in Quebec, Canada. The Atlanta-based carrier, the first US operator to operate the type, has 75 on firm order.

Delta will debut its A220-100s on flights to Boston Logan International (BOS) and Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW) out of its New York LaGuardia (LGA) hub starting Jan. 31, 2019.

The airline will steadily roll the newest narrowbodies out on other US domestic large-hub-to-large-hub routes throughout the summer.

The carrier’s initial A220 rolled out in mid-September and made its first flight Oct. 6.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said the Atlanta-based carrier has “big plans for our A220 fleet and are confident that Delta customers and Delta people alike will be delighted with the inflight experience provided by this thoroughly modern and efficient aircraft.”

The aircraft, formerly the Bombardier CSeries 100, was rebranded the A220-100 in July after Airbus took control of the CSeries program.

Next year, Delta will become the first US airline to operate the new Airbus A330neo.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@informa.com