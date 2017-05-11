Delta Air Lines has placed an incremental order for 30 firm Airbus A321ceo aircraft. This order follows three previous Delta orders for the type.

The Atlanta-based carrier took delivery of its first A321 in March 2016. Delta now has ordered a total of 112 A321s, each powered by CFM56 engines from CFM International.

Delta SVP and COO Gil West said the A321’s “comfort, performance and economics make it a very compelling aircraft for Delta in our domestic route network.”

Many of Delta’s A321s are being delivered from the Airbus US manufacturing facility in Mobile, Alabama. The airline received its first US-manufactured A321 in December 2016.

According to Airbus, by the end of 2017, the Mobile facility is expected to produce four aircraft per month, most going to Airbus’ US customers.

As of April 30, Delta’s fleet included 187 Airbus aircraft, including 145 A320 family members and 42 A330 widebodies.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com