On Oct. 20, Air Mauritius took delivery of the first of six A350 XWBs.
Indian Ocean-based Air Mauritius is in the final stages of evaluating either Airbus or Boeing narrowbody aircraft to replace two A319s and expand its fleet. “By the end of this year, we will have the results from our study and will make a decision,” CEO Somaskaran Appavou told ATW in Mauritius. “Either we will go for the Boeing 737 MAX or Airbus A320neo family [aircraft], maybe including the A321LR,” he said, adding the number of aircraft could be four to ...
