Boeing’s output continued to rebound from the summer as 86 commercial aircraft were delivered in September to 31 airlines and eight lessors—up from 60 deliveries in August and 40 in July—achieving an output pace of 2.9 aircraft per day.

China Eastern took delivery of 10 new aircraft during the month, including six 737-800s, three 787-9s and a single 737 MAX. Ireland’s Ryanair received eight 737-800s, and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines took seven new aircraft (five 737 MAXs and two 737-800s). Five aircraft each were delivered to Chinese lessor Everbright Financial Leasing (all 737-800s) and China’s Hainan Airlines (all 787-9s delivered on the same day, Sept. 28, according to Boeing’s orders and deliveries website).

Boeing booked firm orders for 47 commercial aircraft in September from four unidentified customers plus two major orders from Chicago-based United Airlines and Nigerian carrier Air Peace. All totaled, Boeing’s new orders are valued at nearly $8 billion and bring the US-based manufacturer’s gross total aircraft ordered during the first nine months of 2018 to 768 aircraft.

The nine 787-9s ordered by United are set for delivery starting in 2020; the airline will use the new aircraft to replace existing widebodies. The order pushes Boeing’s total of net 787 orders this year to 105. Air Peace’s order for 10 737 MAX 8s is intended to enable the Nigerian airline to expand its network beyond its current routes between major cities in Central and West Africa.

Through Sept. 30, Boeing has delivered 587 commercial aircraft in 2018, compared to 498 delivered by European rival manufacturer Airbus during the same period. In aircraft orders, however, Boeing is outpacing Airbus, as the US manufacturer has racked up a net total of 631 aircraft orders in the first nine months of 2018, compared to a net total of 255 aircraft for Airbus.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@informa.com