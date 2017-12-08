Belavia Belarusian Airlines has ordered another Embraer E195 jet, scheduled for delivery in 2018. The firm order has a list price value of $53.5 million.

Following Belavia’s firm order for two E-Jets (one E175 and one E195) announced at the Paris Air Show in June, the new contract will bring the airline’s Embraer fleet to seven aircraft—four E195s and three E175s—when deliveries are completed in 2018.

According to the Belarus flag carrier and national airline, the acquisition is an essential part of Belavia’s fleet renewal initiative. Configured in a dual class, the E195 will replace the carrier’s existing Boeing 737-500.

“Our Embraer fleet is allowing us to open up new destinations such as Brussels, but also to increase the number of flights on our existing routes—our customers demand the flexibility that more frequencies provide, not just a greater choice of destinations,” Belavia DG Anatoly Gusarov said. “The Embraer aircraft are delivering high dispatch rates and compelling economics that also allow us to address seasonal fluctuations—plus our customers really enjoy the high levels of comfort the aircraft provides.”

