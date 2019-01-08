Aurigny, the airline of the British Channel Island, Guernsey, has firmed up a long-awaited order for a trio of ATR 72-600 regional turboprops.

The formal order, announced Jan. 8, follows of the airline’s letter of intention signed at last year’s Farnborough Air Show.

The first aircraft will be delivered in August [2019] with the following expected to arrive in October and December, company officials told ATW.

All three will be equipped with ATR’s ClearVision enhanced vision system, which will improve the aircraft’s ability to operate in low-visibility conditions, an issue that regularly affects the island’s airport causing passenger disruption. Aurigny will be the launch customer for the ClearVision system.

According to ATR, ClearVision-equipped aircraft could enable the airline to perform 50% more low-visibility landings at Guernsey Airport reducing disruption for passengers.

The EVS data is supplied to the crew through a head-mounted visor.

“Aurigny anticipates that this innovation will deliver significant savings in their future operations,” ATR officials have previously stated.

“The opportunity to modernize our fleet, allowing us to offer our customers the very latest standards of comfort while introducing technology that will minimize disruption to their travel, makes perfect sense,” Aurigny CEO Mark Darby said.

“Aurigny plays a key role in assuring vital connectivity between Guernsey and the UK and Europe and these new aircraft are going to make a significant difference both to our flight operations and to the people of Guernsey,” Darby added.

Aurigny, which is owned by the States of Guernsey government through holding company Cabernet, currently flies a fleet of nine aircraft including ATR 42 and 72s, Dornier 228s and 228NGs used on inter-island services, and a single Embraer E195 regional jet that services the airline’s London Gatwick route. The new-model ATRs are expected to replace the -500 fleet, which are now 10 years old.

Aurigny’s route network primarily serves the Channel Islands and regional destinations around the UK. A service to Dinard, France was halted Jan. 6 because of low demand.

