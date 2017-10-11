Aircalin, the Noumea-based carrier in the French territory of New Caledonia, has firmed up its order for two Airbus A320neos single-aisle and two A330-900 widebody aircraft.

The 168-seat A320neo, powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, will be deployed on regional routes to Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. The A330neo, powered by the latest generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, will feature 26 seats in business-, 21 in premium- and 244 in economy class. Aircalin plans to deploy the aircraft on commercial services to Japan for onward connections.

“Investing in our new fleet of modern efficient aircraft reduces our environmental impact, thanks to lower fuel burn, and allows Aircalin to also reduce operating costs. Equipped with the latest technology, the aircraft will drive Aircalin’s strategy forward in Asia Pacific as well as its ambition to promote the development of tourism in New Caledonia,” CEO Didier Tappero said.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com