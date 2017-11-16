Air Senegal has signed an MOU for two Airbus A330neo aircraft, making the national carrier of Senegal the first airline in Africa to select new re-engined A330 version.

The agreement was announced at the Dubai Air Show in the presence of Maimouna Ndoye Seck, Minister of Air transport and Development of Airport Infrastructure, Senegal.

Air Senegal will launch operations in 2018; the airline plans to use the A330neo to develop its medium- and long-haul network.

Air Senegal CEO Philippe Bohn said, “Aviation is a catalyst for economic development and this purchase demonstrates Senegal’s ambitions for economic growth in line with the country’s strategy to accelerate progress towards emergence. The A330neo has proven itself to be the right aircraft, combining low operating costs, long-range flying capability and high levels of comfort.”

