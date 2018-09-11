Russia’s Aeroflot has placed a major order for a further 100 Sukhoi Superjet 100s (SSJ100s), the largest order for the type. Russia’s biggest airline signed an agreement with United Aircraft Corp. (UAC), parent company of Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, Sept. 11. Deliveries are planned for 2019-26. The parties said the final contract would be signed upon agreement on all essential terms and corporate approval. The new aircraft will have the same two-class layout—12 ...