Rendering of 737 MAX in Garuda Indonesia livery
Garuda Indonesia is in negotiations with manufacturers to defer almost all its aircraft deliveries in order to improve its financial position. The airline’s major existing order is for 50 Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft, and it wants to shift these back by two to three years, Garuda director of production Puji Nur Handayani said. It will have to take one of these aircraft this year because it is already in production, but the carrier is negotiating with Boeing in an attempt to defer ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"AAPA: Garuda to defer aircraft deliveries by up to 3 years " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.