Garuda Indonesia is in negotiations with manufacturers to defer almost all its aircraft deliveries in order to improve its financial position. The airline’s major existing order is for 50 Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft, and it wants to shift these back by two to three years, Garuda director of production Puji Nur Handayani said. It will have to take one of these aircraft this year because it is already in production, but the carrier is negotiating with Boeing in an attempt to defer ...