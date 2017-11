The business-class cabins of the 777 fleet will also be given a makeover, with that on the -300ER described by Tim Clark as a pilot project for Emirates' forthcoming 777Xs. New wood tones are prominent. Business cabin capacity will remain at 42 seats, in a 2-3-2 configuration. Seat pitch is 72 in., with the seats converting to 78 in. lie-flat beds. Each will have a 23 in. high-definition LCD screen.

Photo: Emirates Airline