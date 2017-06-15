On Time, Every Time With CareServices From Rolls-Royce

As the leader in service innovation, our goal is to deliver the best services in the industry. Services that support our vision of every Rolls-Royce powered aircraft departing and landing on time, every time, and doing so as efficiently as possible.

For the past two decades, we have led the way in aero-engine services, with TotalCare and CorporateCare. But an innovator never stands still.

Availability Services are part of a new suite of services that we offer via the CareStore to our customers – made possible by the step change in quantity and quality of digital data that is available today.