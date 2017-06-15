ATWOnline

Connect With Us
Home > Aircraft & Engines > On Time, Every Time With CareServices From Rolls-Royce

On Time, Every Time With CareServices From Rolls-Royce

Jun 15, 2017 Sponsored by Rolls Royce  | ATWOnline
RSS

As the leader in service innovation, our goal is to deliver the best services in the industry.  Services that support our vision of every Rolls-Royce powered aircraft departing and landing on time, every time, and doing so as efficiently as possible.

For the past two decades, we have led the way in aero-engine services, with TotalCare and CorporateCare. But an innovator never stands still.

Availability Services are part of a new suite of services that we offer via the CareStore to our customers – made possible by the step change in quantity and quality of digital data that is available today.

Related Articles

Please or Register to post comments.

Blogs & Commentary
Jun 7, 2017
blog

Airlines need Brexit answers. Soon.

The UK is scheduled to leave the EU (Brexit) by the end of March 2019, but airlines don’t have two years, they need answers by April next year....More
Jun 6, 2017
blog

Editor’s Blog: Walsh’s meltdown over the BA meltdown

A clearly irritated Willie Walsh was ready to chastise the press. “It wasn’t a computer meltdown,” he said as soon as he was asked about the British Airways incident that essentially shut down the airline’s London operations. “It was not a failure of IT; it was a failure of power.”...More
Jun 5, 2017
blog

Editor's Blog: The USA becomes the unnamed problem child

If you wanted an indicator of how far the US has fallen in the regard of global opinion, Cancun would be a good place to be this week.As one speaker on a panel on protectionism said, “it’s going to get a lot messier in world free trade”....More
View More Opinions
ATW On-Location

IATA AGM coverage brought to you by: 

LOT Polish Airlines Boeing 787-8
Jun 14, 2017
Article
ATW Plus

LOT CEO: Warsaw airport capacity limits affect growth  

LOT Polish Airlines could see its rapid growth pace slow down as Warsaw Chopin Airport reaches capacity....More
Icelandair Boeing 767-300
Jun 14, 2017
Article
ATW Plus

Icelandair CEO: Transatlantic business remains a challenge  

Icelandair continues to grow on transatlantic routes, but the carrier’s expansion is affected by capacity limits at its Reykjavik hub and increasing competition from low-cost carriers (LCCs)....More
TAAG Angola Airlines Boeing 777-300ER
Jun 13, 2017
Article
ATW Plus

TAAG Angola Airlines expects another challenging year

South Africa-based TAAG Angola Airlines continues to struggle in a difficult operating environment in Africa, CCO William Boulter told ATW in an exclusive interview last week at the IATA AGM in Cancun....More

Click here to read event news from ATW On-Location

Connect With Us
ATWOnline.com
Aviation Week Network

Copyright © 2017 Penton