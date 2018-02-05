GE Aviation will invest S$42 million ($31.8 million) in a new facility located in Singapore to manufacture components for its GE9X engine that will power Boeing's 777X aircraft. The new 50,000 sq. ft. facility will be located at the Seletar Aerospace Park and produce high pressure compressor vanes. The facility is expected to open in late 2018 with an initial workforce of 20 employees and could grow to employ about 100 skilled technicians and engineers by 2020.

ST Aerospace secured a 5-year exclusive MD-11 heavy maintenance support contract worth $30 million from Lufthansa Cargo. With the agreement, ST Aerospace will become the sole service provider supporting Lufthansa Cargo’s MD-11 fleet in both light and heavy C-checks starting from 2019. ST Aerospace has been supporting Lufthansa Cargo in heavy C-checks for its MD-11 fleet since 2014.

AerCap selected the GEnx-1B engine to power its 15 Boeing 787s with the option to purchase 10 additional aircraft. The engine order is valued at more than $780 million at list prices and increases AerCap’s GEnx-powered 787 fleet to 49 firm aircraft.

ICAO Council president Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu formalized a new MOU between ICAO and Singapore for a new five-year, $6 million program, which will see 40 new scholarships and 600 new fellowships made available to young up-and-coming aviation professionals.