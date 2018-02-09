Sichuan Airlines has ordered 10 Airbus A350-900s, the Chengdu-based airline said Feb. 9; the aircraft will help facilitate a rapid international expansion plan.

No delivery schedule was given for the widebodies. In 2016, Sichuan signed leasing deals to take three A350-900s from AerCap and one from Air Lease Corp.

Sichuan operates a fleet of 132 aircraft on more than 270 routes. The carrier has accelerated the pace of its international expansion with new routes that include Auckland, Dubai, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Moscow, Prague, Sydney and Vancouver. This year, Sichuan is also expected to launch routes to Boston, Cairo, Copenhagen and Tel Aviv.

The new A350 deal is worth CNY20 billion ($3 billion ) at list prices.