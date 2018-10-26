China’s Qingdao Airlines took delivery of its first pair of Airbus A320neo Oct. 25. The two aircraft are part of an 18 A320neo deal made in November 2016.

The GTF engine manufacturer, Pratt & Whitney, will also provide the airline with a long-term EngineWise comprehensive service agreement for engine maintenance.

The new A320neo will begin commercial operations starting Oct. 28, flying to Chengdu, Changsha, Ganzhou and Guilin from its Qingdao home base, in the Shandong province.

The airline has also announced Seoul, Korea as its first international destination, starting daily service from Oct. 28 with an A320. It has also unveiled ambitious plans to expand domestically; adding nine new services from Qingdao, two new routes from Yantai and Wenzhou, and new single routes from Harbin and Changchun.

