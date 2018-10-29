Finnair is evaluating its plans for narrowbody replacements, with deliveries anticipated to begin about 2020, as 37 of the airline’s existing narrowbody fleet approach mid-life.

The Finland flag carrier operates a mainline fleet of 57 aircraft: 11 Airbus A350s, nine A330s, 19 A321s, 10 A320s and eight A319s, according to Aviation Week’s AWIN database.

“On the narrowbody side, we have quite a middle-aged fleet. At this point, we are trying to think about what to do with those aircraft as they reach the end of their life. I don’t know when we’ll make the decision, but they’re mid-life, so I’d not anticipate taking any deliveries until the beginning of the next decade,” Finnair VP and group treasurer Christine Rovelli said Oct. 25 during Finnair’s third-quarter results webcast.

Finnair would be looking to replace about 37 aircraft, although they would be operated until the end of their service lives, she said.

“We would need to start replacing those, and look at our network and growth prospects, to think about whether we would add to that [total] or not,” Rovelli said.

In February, outgoing Finnair CEO Pekka Vauramo said internal discussions about the narrowbody order would be completed in 2018, ahead of the start of commercial negotiations. He said final numbers would depend on Finnair’s growth ambitions beyond 2023.

The airline has already begun replacing widebody A330s with A350s. Another A350 will arrive in December, followed by two in 2019, Rovelli said. Finnair has firmed eight A350 options, which will be delivered at the rate of one or two per year until 2022.

Finnair is also “pretty much done” with its Wi-Fi rollout, Rovelli said, and is retrofitting older aircraft with new cabins.

