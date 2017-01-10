Boeing has defined the size of the proposed additional -10X stretch variant of the 737 MAX narrowbody to compete more aggressively against the Airbus A321neo. Boeing, which first revealed design studies of an extra stretched variant of the MAX in mid-2016, has finalized a design based on a 66-inch fuselage stretch. While significantly less than the 132-inch extension it outlined at the 2016 Farnborough Airshow, the additional cabin length enables two-class capacity to be increased to 189 ...