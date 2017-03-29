China Aircraft Leasing Group has completed the deliveries of one Airbus A320 each to AirAsia Berhad and Thai AirAsia.

Skyworld Aviation has arranged the sale of an ATR 42-320 on behalf of Channel Islands-based Blue Islands. The aircraft was sold to charter and cargo specialist Fleet Air of Hungary.

Bombardier delivered a 29th Q400 to Toronto City-based regional Porter Airlines.

Chile's Sky Airline agreed to lease three Airbus A320neos from SMBC Aviation Capital from the second half of 2018.

Boeing expanded its global pilot training network by appointing Avion Training, Intl Airline Training Academy and SAA International to support its Pilot Development Program.

