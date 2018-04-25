Avmax leased one Bombardier Dash 8-Q315 to Air Niugini, the National Airline of Papua New Guinea. The aircraft joins one other Dash 8 leased by Avmax to Air Niugini.

Russia Azur Air took delivery of sixth Boeing 737-800, which seats 189 passengers. The aircraft performed its first commercial flight from Moscow Domodedovo to Heraklion (Greece) April 25.

Airbus agreed to collaborate with Rolls-Royce and provide both nacelle and engine/aircraft integration architecture and technology enablers for flight testing the UltraFan demonstrator.

Irish lessor SMBC Aviation Capital agreed to place six Airbus A320neo aircraft, which includes a pre-delivery payment facility for all six aircraft. The aircraft, which are powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, are part of SMBC Aviation Capital’s order book and are scheduled to deliver in 2020.

GE Aviation’s GEnx-1B engines will power Turkish Airlines’ 25 Boeing 787s and five options, which were ordered in March. The airline also signed a 15-year TrueChoice flight hour agreement with GE for maintenance, repair and overhaul for the GEnx-1B engines ordered.