Bombardier concluded a firm purchase agreement for two new Q400 turboprops with Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) in September 2017. NAC will lease the aircraft to Jambojet Ltd, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

SMBC Aviation Capital earned a 1H profit (through Sept. 30, 2017) before tax of $167 million, up 3.1% compared to $162 million in 1H 2016 on revenue of $566 million.

Ethiopian Airlines ordered eight GE90-115B engines to power its four Boeing 777 freighters, . The engines will be added to an existing 12-year TrueChoice flight hour agreement for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of Ethiopian Airlines’ GE90 engine fleet. The engine order and expanded services agreement are valued at more than $450 million at list prices and over the life of the service agreement.

CFM International said it is on track to deliver more than 450 LEAPs in 2017 vs 77 LEAPs in 2016; annual production will increase to 1,100-1,200 in 2018 and to 2,000 by 2020.