Gulf Air took delivery of its first Boeing 787, which debuts the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s new livery. Gulf Air is set to take delivery of four more 787s this year and plans to introduce the 787 on its twice-daily service between Bahrain and London Heathrow before deploying the long-range efficient jet on other routes.

Bombardier concluded a firm order with Ethiopian Airlines for 10 new Q400 aircraft, plus five options. Based on list prices, the order is valued at $332 million.

Air New Zealand agreed to lease an Airbus A340 from Portugal-based Hi Fly to help cover for Boeing 787-9s affected by issues with Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines. The A340 will be wet-leased from mid-May. The carrier is also believed to be seeking to dry-lease at least one 777.

Airbus and Rolls-Royce signed a collaboration agreement for the integration of the engine manufacturer’s UltraFan demonstrator for flight testing. The agreement was signed at the Berlin Air Show. UltraFan is a scalable jet engine design suitable for widebody or single-aisle aircraft, offering a 25% increase in fuel efficiency over first-generation Rolls-Royce Trent engines.