GE Aviation earned $6.64 billion on $27.4 billion in revenues in 2017 vs $6.1 billion on $26.3 billion in 2016.

Pratt & Whitney earned $1.46 billion on $16.2 billion sales in 2017 vs $1.55 billion on $14.9 billion in 2016.

UTC Aerospace Systems earned $2.37 billion on $14.7 billion sales in 2017 vs $2.3 billion on $14.5 billion in 2016

Aergo Capital acquired two Airbus A330-300 aircraft from Airbus Financial Services. Both aircraft are on long-term operating leases with South African Airways and take Aergo Capital’s current portfolio to 42 aircraft.

AerCap leased, purchased and sold a total of 402 aircraft in 2017 and signed $12.6 billion in financing transactions, the Dublin-based lessor said Jan. 22. Over the course of the year, AerCap said it had signed lease agreements on 230 aircraft, bought a further 58 and sold 114 aircraft. During the 2017 fourth quarter, AerCap exercised options to purchase 50 A320neo family aircraft from Airbus, with deliveries set to start in 2022. As of Dec. 31, AerCap had 1,531 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio, placed with around 200 customers in nearly 80 countries.