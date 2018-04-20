Iceland-based LCC WOW Air plans to take delivery of the first of four Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 powered Airbus A330neos by the end of 2018.

Belavia Belarusian Airlines took delivery of Embraer E-175 on April 19. It is the first aircraft out of an order placed at the Paris Air Show in 2017. The aircraft seats 76 passengers in two-class configuration. The airline also expects two additional E-195s to be delivered in May-June this year.

Drukair, the flag carrier of Eastern Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan, has signed a purchase agreement for one Airbus A320neo to support its growth plans and complement its existing fleet of three A319s. The aircraft will be powered by CFM Leap-1A26E1 engines optimized for high altitude operations and will become the largest aircraft operating out of Drukair’s base in Paro. Featuring a two-class cabin layout, the aircraft will be deployed to increase capacity on existing regional routes to Singapore, Bangkok, Kathmandu, Delhi and, Calcutta.

SMBC Aviation Capital and Genesis Aircraft Services concluded the sale of an eight narrowbody aircraft portfolio to Genesis. The portfolio is made up of four aircraft from SMBC Aviation Capital’s owned fleet, and four from its managed fleet, comprising of narrowbody Airbus and Boeing aircraft on lease to six airlines.