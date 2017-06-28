European air traffic management organization Eurocontrol has appointed the CEO of the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), Eamonn Brennan, as its new director-general.

Brennan, who was nominated by the Irish government for the post, will take over from Frank Brenner, whose term of office ends on Dec. 31 2017.

The 41-nation Eurocontrol’s duties include creating the Single European Sky (SES) system, designed to smooth the flow of air traffic throughout the continent by doing away with many of the current national boundaries. This has been an extremely protracted process, with accusations of air traffic controllers’ trade unions obstructing the plans and of national governments failing to push through the necessary measures to turn SES into reality.

“Eamonn Brennan is a leading figure in European aviation,” Eurocontrol permanent commission president Piotr Samson said. “His leadership experience and understanding of the issues facing air traffic management today will be invaluable in ensuring that Eurocontrol can respond to the evolving needs of all the agency’s stakeholders and support the full implementation of the Single European Sky in a pan-European context.”

The process to select Eamonn's successor at IAA will commence over the summer through an open process.”

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com