IATA‚Äôs board chairman, Akbar al Baker, created a lot of controversy last week when he ended the IATA AGM in Sydney by telling reporters that ‚Äúonly a man‚ÄĚ could run an airline (for which he later apologized). This followed a media stir when IATA issued a photograph of its board members, comprising 25 men and just one woman. But gender inequality is not the only imbalance in IATA‚Äôs ranks.... More