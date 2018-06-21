An “information report” by a French senator is blaming the country’s air traffic control (ATC) for disproportionate flight delays in Europe, citing obsolete equipment, inadequate human resource management and frequent strikes. Sen. Vincent Capo-Canellas pointed to “the obsolescence of [French] ATC systems,” asserting that while they do not pose a safety risk, they cause “numerous delays” and account for France being singled out as “a blocking ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"French senator: France’s ATC system is obsolete" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.