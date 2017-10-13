IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac
IATA is to cooperate with French air navigation service provider (ANSP) DSNA to develop an air traffic management (ATM) strategy for the European nation, the two organizations said Oct. 13. The need to update France’s ATM strategy comes from an anticipated 58% rise in passenger demand over the next two decades. DSNA will have to cope with this growth, while also increasing efficiencies and reducing both carbon dioxide emissions and delays. This will mean optimizing French airspace and ...
