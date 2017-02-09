Europe’s airlines, air navigation service providers (ANSP) and regulators are working on a set of guidelines to minimize the impact of disruptive air traffic control (ATC) strikes. Since its formation a year ago, lobby group Airlines for Europe (A4E) has vocally opposed ATC strikes, which have cost the European economy €12 billion ($12.8 billion) over the past six years. Over those six years, there have been 117 strikes, affecting 217 days of operations. That is a day’s ...