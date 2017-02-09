Europe’s airlines, air navigation service providers (ANSP) and regulators are working on a set of guidelines to minimize the impact of disruptive air traffic control (ATC) strikes. Since its formation a year ago, lobby group Airlines for Europe (A4E) has vocally opposed ATC strikes, which have cost the European economy €12 billion ($12.8 billion) over the past six years. Over those six years, there have been 117 strikes, affecting 217 days of operations. That is a day’s ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Europe working on ATC strike guidelines " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.