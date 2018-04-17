Eurocontrol’s Eamonn Brennan and BT Global Services CEO Bas Burger sign NewPENS contract.
European air traffic management organization Eurocontrol signed a 10-year, €50 million ($62 million) contract with BT Global Services to provide an upgraded network for air traffic management (ATM) communications across 47 countries. Announcing the contract on April 17, Eurocontrol described the New Pan-European Network Service (NewPENS), which will serve as a backbone for data and voice communications, as a major upgrade in terms of service management and network architecture. It ...
