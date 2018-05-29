European air traffic management (ATM) organization Eurocontrol will work with technology provider Thales to protect against cyberthreats and digitalize air traffic services in Europe.

The two contracts are aimed at modernizing Eurocontrol’s information systems to keep pace with traffic growth, as ATM becomes increasingly data-driven and cyberthreats become more sophisticated.

Eurocontrol’s network manager, which is responsible for ATM across 43 countries, has therefore brought in Thales to help with cyberattack detection and cyber-risk management.

“To help Eurocontrol address the evolving cyberthreat landscape, one of Thales’ five Cybersecurity Operations Centers will provide 24/7 monitoring of the organization’s IT infrastructure. Thales’s cyber detection and risk management services will enable Eurocontrol to anticipate risks, detect threats early, and actively prevent attacks on its systems,” Thales said in a statement.

Thales’ cyberlab in Belgium will replicate Eurocontrol’s networks and IT systems to test their resilience to cyberattacks. The contract also includes cyber-crisis management training to ensure that operations continue in the event of an incident.

Under a separate contract, Thales consultants will work in partnership with Belgian information technology company Cegeka and in-house teams to develop digital applications to optimize air traffic flows.

“With the increase in cyber risks, these two contracts with Eurocontrol represent a major step forward in making Europe’s skies safer and a further example of the implications of the digital transformation for any large company or organization,” Thales VP-critical information systems and cybersecurity Laurent Maury said.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com