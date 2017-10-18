At last year’s Air Traffic Controller Association annual conference, there seemed to be general agreement that FAA should begin reporting NextGen capabilities achieved, not just activities completed. No such luck at ATCA 2017. In his keynote address, FAA administrator Michael Huerta noted completed ADS-B installations, En-Route Automation Modernization (ERAM) and data communication progress, the last well ahead of schedule. But Huerta presented no metrics on time, fuel or money saved, ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"ATCA 2017: Still seeking NextGen benefits " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.