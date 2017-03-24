Pittsburgh International Airport is a model for how medium-sized airports can stand out in customer service and business innovation. Over the past two years, Pittsburgh International has increased its nonstop destinations from 37 to 64, a 70% increase. In the last year alone, the airport has announced 14 new nonstop destinations, new carriers and a service expansion by Southwest Airlines. The airport just finished its busiest year since 2008 with 8.3 million passengers. This is the ...