Senate Aerospace Caucus co-chairs Mark Warner (D–Virginia) and Jerry Moran (R–Kansas) on May 24 introduced a bipartisan bill to advance research and development in the aeronautics industry.

The Aeronautics Innovation Act would provide a five-year funding commitment to boost innovation and help the US spearhead the next generation of aircraft.

“In order for the US to boost its competitive edge in aeronautics, Congress must enact policies that invest in long-term research and development,” Sen. Warner said. “With countries across the globe looking to profit from record demand in the coming years for commercial aircraft, competition is fierce to lead the way in developing next-generation technology. This bill lays out a blueprint for how the US can lead the world in a new age of manufacturing, where we can build the safest, quietest, most-fuel efficient and environmentally friendly planes available.”

The lawmakers want to enact the legislation to counter concerns the US risks falling behind other nations in the race to develop new aircraft technology. The competition over aircraft development has been amplified by industry forecasts of a spike in global demand for plane orders worth more than $5 trillion by 2035.

“The future of our aerospace industry depends on our investment in research, testing and manufacturing,” Sen. Moran said. “Across the country, the industry is poised to make groundbreaking discoveries, perfect new technology and build better and more efficient aircraft. The investment that can be made by passing this legislation will make certain that our successes can continue into the next generation.”

The bill would authorize funding levels for NASA’s Aeronautics Directorate over the next five years, including $790 million in FY2019, $930 million in FY2020, $974 million in FY2021, $996 million in FY2022, and $1.03 billion in FY2023.

In addition, the legislation would direct NASA’s continued research on unmanned aircraft system development, including unmanned traffic management and on-demand mobility technologies, as well as create the 21st Century Aeronautics Research Capabilities Initiative, a program that aims to modernize the agency’s aeronautics facilities including wind tunnels and modeling and simulation capabilities.

The bill is the companion to bipartisan legislation introduced July 2017 in the House by Reps. Steve Knight (R-California), Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) and Bobby Scott (D-Virginia).

