The global airline industry has come out in strong support for the US Congress’s recently announced compromise bill to reauthorize the FAA through 2023. But a provision tucked in the bill that would clear the way for the FAA to regulate minimum seat sizes has some industry-watchers concerned Congress may be overstepping its bounds. Section 577 of H.R. 302—the legislative package containing the new FAA reauthorization bill—would give the agency one year to issue rules that ...