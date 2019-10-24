Uzbekistan Airways has begun an initial pilot training program at its in-house training center.

The national carrier had been using several foreign facilities for initial training since the airline launched in 1992, and used its own center for recurrent training.

Up to 200 candidates applied for the new course and five were selected, the airline said. Through a competitive admissions policy, the center intends to prepare 25-30 pilots annually to address a flight crew shortage. The first successful students will become Uzbekistan Airways pilots in 2021.

The Tashkent-based airline carried 3.2 million passengers in 2018, up 17% year-over-year. The airline’s fleet of 31 aircraft includes Boeing 757s, 767s, 767-300BCFs and 787-8s, as well as Airbus A320s and A320neos. The aircraft serve more than 60 destinations in Europe, Asia and the US.

In 2018 the carrier announced a reorganization program to improve the country’s accessibility and connectivity. As a part of the reorganization, National Air Company Uzbekistan Airways—which also manages the country’s airports, air traffic control and maintenance subsidiary—will be split into several companies. Its training facility, which is equipped with A320, 767 and Ilyushin Il-114 full-flight simulators, will become an independent Aviation Training Center.

Polina Montag-Girmes, montag.girmes@gmail.com