Delegations from four countries, including the US, submitted a working paper to ICAO outlining recommendations to address the consequences of pilot dependence on cockpit automation. “Concerns over flight deck human factors have created additional pressure to increase reliance on automation in commercial aviation,” the paper, submitted by Canada, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, and the US, said. “Although increased use of automation has enhanced safety, this trend is also likely ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"US-led group urges ICAO to study cockpit automation dependence" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.