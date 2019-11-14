The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) does not expect simulator training to be part of the 737 MAX return-to-service (RTS) requirements. However, the union concedes that pending evaluations—including some its pilots will participate in—could change things. “We do not think, at this time, simulator training for the RTS will be required, nor will [737NG] and MAX fleets be split based on the information we have presently,” SWAPA president Jon Weaks wrote in ...
