Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8
Southwest Airlines pilots are “comfortable” with proposed training updates for the Boeing 737 MAX fleet and did not recommend any changes to FAA’s draft standards during the public comment period. The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) “did not offer comments to the FAA on the [Flight Standardization Board (FSB) report] related to the MAX training,” a SWAPA spokesman confirmed. “We are comfortable with the proposed training elements we have ...
