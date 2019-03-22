US regional airline Cape Air and express cargo carrier Mountain Air Cargo have announced a pilot “pathway” program that allows pilots to transition between the two airlines to gain flight hours and experience. Under the new program, Cape Air twin-engine piston pilots can transition into Mountain Air ATR 42/72 twin-engine turboprops to gain pilot in command (PIC) turbine time. Mountain Air Cargo pilots who fly Cessna C208B Caravan single-engine turboprops can gain PIC ...
