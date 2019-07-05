Qantas has selected the second of two sites for the pilot training academy it is establishing to help address growing pilot hiring needs. The airline announced Mackay, Queensland for the second academy site, following its selection of Toowoomba, Queensland as the first site in September 2018. Several cities and towns in regional Australia lobbied to win the Qantas training business, with nine locations shortlisted. Qantas said the plan to establish the academy was part of its strategy ...
