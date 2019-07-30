In a bid to meet a growing demand for staff in one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing aviation markets, FLC Group’s Bamboo Airways broke ground in July on a new training center in Quy Nhon in central Vietnam.

The Bamboo Airways Aviation Training Institute is expected to train 3,500 pilots, flight attendants, technicians, ground staff and flight dispatchers annually when it is completed in 2021. Development of the 10-hectare (25-acre) facility will cost about VND700 billion ($30.2 million).

The center will also work alongside the group’s planned FLC University on programs that include aviation transport management, international aviation operation, airport and flight operation management, marketing management and air travel advertising.

Meanwhile, Lithuania-based BAA Training has completed construction of an aviation training center in Ho Chi Minh City. The 3,000-sq-m (32,000-sq.-ft.) building houses four Airbus A320 full-flight simulators and is expected to take in the first batch of A320 pilot trainees in August and A320neo cadets by the end of the year. BAA Training also plans to add a Flame Aviation V9000 Commander Fire Fighting Trainer to the facility by the year’s end to train cabin crews how to respond to cabin fires, including those caused by lithium-ion batteries.

The Vietnamese aviation market has been growing by an average of 8% annually and the trend is expected to continue for the next two decades, BAA Training CEO Egle Vaitkeviciute said.

“Airlines in Vietnam keep announcing fleet expansion plans—the national carrier alone has recently announced plans to acquire 50 new narrowbody aircraft, including Airbus A320,” she said. “With the modern training facilities and equipment, experience and deep know-how, we are ready to accommodate Vietnamese pilots with European-standard aviation training solutions.”

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com