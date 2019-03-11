Lufthansa Aviation Training (LAT) continues to see strong demand for full-flight simulator (FFS)-based pilot training, even though the industry is in its ninth consecutive year of growth.

“We don’t see a downturn at the moment. Our simulator capacities are working under full load,” LAT Austria MD Christian Korherr told ATW in Vienna. He added there are 200 airlines globally that purchase simulator time.

“The Lufthansa Group has 740 aircraft and this number will grow further,” he said. “Pilots will retire and new ones will come, which creates demand.”

Korherr said there are about 300,000 pilots flying 24,000 aircraft. “In 10 years, we will talk about 36,000 aircraft and 250,000 additional pilots to cope with growth and retirements. Of course, growth will be different from region to region.”

Worldwide, there are 1,650 FFSs in service—53 of them are operated by LAT, one of the leading training providers in Europe. The number will grow to 55 shortly when two more FFSs will join the training fleet—first at the LAT training center in Berlin, then in Vienna.

Montreal-based flight simulator and training supplier CAE is the No. 1 provider worldwide in terms of FFSs.

In general, LAT has 12 training locations in Europe and North America for ab initio pilot and FFS training. LAT’s 53 FFSs cover 15 different aircraft types and 25 different aircraft variants. LAT simulators have an average age of 14 years. “In 2018, LAT produced a total of 270,000 simulator hours. In Vienna alone, the number was 27,000 hrs., which marks the highest growth rate within LAT.

“Here in Vienna, every simulator operates more than 6,500 hrs. per year—at full load. That is still not enough to satisfy local demand. In 2019, we must shift several thousand training hours for the Lufthansa Group to other LAT centers. Our facility is open 362 days a year, 24 hours a day; we have a dispatch reliability of 99%,” Korherr said.

In addition to Lufthansa Group, more than 10 airlines from the external market train regularly at LAT training centers in Vienna.

LAT has four FFSs based in Vienna—two Airbus A320s, one Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 and one Embraer E195 simulator.

Through April 2020, LAT plans to invest €6 million ($6.8 million) in Vienna’s building’s infrastructure, adding three FFS bays and two flight training device (FTD) bays. Together with two new CAE A320 simulators, the total investment in Vienna will exceed €20 million.

“With seven FFS bays and two FTD bays, in 2020 we will reach a [flight simulation training device] FSTD capacity the size of our current training center in Zurich. We shall be able to operate the enlarged Vienna center with our existing team of 28 employees,” Korherr said.

LAT’s main Frankfurt base has 23 FFSs; its first Boeing 777X FFS is expected soon. At LAT Berlin, there are 11 FFSs in operation, mostly used by customers from the external market. In addition to Zurich, LAT has five FFSs in Essen (Germany) and four in Munich, including an Airbus A350 XWB FFS.

It is also possible that LAT will extend its number of training locations in line with its strategy to equally serve the Lufthansa Group and the external market. “We continuously monitor the market situation and will evaluate options to be closer to our clients. LAT’s actual total investment of more than €100 million, where Vienna gets a €20 million share, has of course a strong focus to ensure we are best serving the Lufthansa Group airlines,” Korherr said.

