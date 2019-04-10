Lufthansa Aviation Training (LAT) is investing €89 million ($100 million) in pilot training equipment, in response to Lufthansa’s fleet strategy plans.

By mid- to late-2020, two Boeing 777-9 full flight simulators (FFSs) are scheduled to go into service in Frankfurt and one Airbus A350 XWB FFS in Munich.

There is an increasing need for training on both aircraft types, considering Lufthansa’s integration of 777-9s in 2020 and the Munich-based A350s.

LAT operates 54 FFSs with a load factor of around 90%. This year and next, the training fleet will be upgraded to 60 simulators through new purchases.

Worldwide, there are 1,650 FFSs in service. Montreal-based flight simulator and training supplier CAE is the No. 1 provider worldwide in terms of FFSs.

In March, LAT certified and commissioned a new A320 simulator at its training location in Berlin, with a second one to follow in June, increasing the number of all A320 FFSs at LAT to 19.

The two latest additions will move to LAT Vienna in 2020 after completion of the training center there.

With the acquisition of a new Boeing 737 MAX FFSs for the Berlin training location, LAT will expand its own product portfolio by a further aircraft type.

LAT managing director Ola Hansson said, ”2019 is a special year for us, because with the largest investment in the history of LAT in the field of pilot training, we are setting a decisive course for meeting the high customer demand in the future.”

LAT Munich, which operates four FFSs, will add four spaces by 2020, two of which are planned for the new A350 FFSs and one for the Embraer E190 FFS to be taken over from Frankfurt. The remaining two spaces will be used for flexible further planning, taking into account the growth at the Munich hub.

LAT Vienna, which accommodates four FFSs, will add three FFS spots and two more for flight training devices. In 2020, two Airbus A320 FFSs will be transferred from Berlin to Vienna.

In general, LAT has 12 training locations in Europe and North America for ab initio pilot and FFS training.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at