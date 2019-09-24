An Airbus A320 full-flight simulator at the BAA Training Vietnam facility in Ho Chi Minh City.
The Southeast Asia region is often reported as one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation sectors, expanding in parallel with some of the fastest-growing economies. With numerous big-ticket aircraft purchased by airlines in the region, the focus is on ensuring a sustainable supply of pilots. And much of the focus is on creating a whole new generation of pilots for Southeast Asia’s rapidly growing LCC sector. Boeing’s 2019 pilots and technician demand forecast says that of ...
