Hong Kong Airlines opened a new training academy for flight and cabin crews Sept. 25.

Situated near Hong Kong International Airport, the 11-story HKA Training Academy features 24 classrooms, 12 simulator bays, a multifunction training hall, and a 25-m pool for evacuation, safety and service training for various aircraft types.

The facility is equipped with an Airbus A320 flight training device and two CAE 7000XR Series full-motion flight simulators for the A330 and A350, both certified by the Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department and the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

For cabin crews, there is an A350/A320 cabin service trainer and four door trainers, as well as a combined cabin emergency evacuation trainer.

Recent protests in Hong Kong have affected airline’s revenue, and the carrier has asked its staff to clear annual leave and might consider measures such as implementing unpaid leave or hiring part-time staff, the South China Morning Post reported. The airline also announced that it will reduce capacity by 7%, and an A350 was reportedly to be sent to France for storage.

Hong Kong Airlines is owned by the HNA Group, and in April offered its A330 pilots positions in other airlines as it tries to downsize its labor force to manage overhead.

