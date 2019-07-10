Gallery: L3Harris Technologies' $100 million London Training Center opens

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales speaking to hardware test engineers with Robin Glover-Faure, President of L3Harris Commercial Training Solutions in the background.

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales on an Airbus A320 Reality Seven Full Flight Simulator with Robin Glover-Faure, President of L3Harris Commercial Training Solutions.

The Prince of Wales, accompanied by the UK Aviation Minister and leading UK aviation industry officials, officially opened L3Harris Technologies’ new $100 million London Training Center for commercial airline pilots. The state-of-the-art facility, located close to London Gatwick Airport, employs 350 people and is designed to meet the increasing airline demand for new pilots and to address the worldwide shortage of commercial pilots.