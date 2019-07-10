Gallery: L3Harris Technologies' $100 million London Training Center opens

Gallery: L3Harris Technologies' $100 million London Training Center opensJul 10, 2019
The Prince of Wales, accompanied by the UK Aviation Minister and leading UK aviation industry officials, officially opened L3Harris Technologies’ new $100 million London Training Center for commercial airline pilots. The state-of-the-art facility, located close to London Gatwick Airport, employs 350 people and is designed to meet the increasing airline demand for new pilots and to address the worldwide shortage of commercial pilots.