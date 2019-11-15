As Boeing gradually progresses toward the reauthorization of 737 MAX passenger flights, French pilot union SNPL France ALPA is calling for thorough pilot training before the aircraft returns to service. “We want to be aware of the existence of a system,” SNPL VP Vincent Gilles said. In training, Gilles wants pilots to be taught how to maintain control even though automation fails. This would take place in flight simulators. “On the 777, we are taught how to disconnect the ...