Etihad Airways is seeing a leap in demand for the services of its pilot training division, Etihad Aviation Training (EAT), the Abu Dhabi-based carrier said June 27.

Fast-growing demand for airline pilots, particularly for Airbus A320 and Boeing 787 crews, is behind the growth of the division, the company said.

Etihad said it had won contracts in the past year to train pilots for more than 40 clients. Just one year ago, it supported only three other carriers.

“Air travel is booming, and so is demand for pilots and other aviation professionals,” EAT MD Paolo La Cava said. “The number of passenger journeys on the world’s airlines is expected to double within 20 years, and Airbus and Boeing are both predicting that total aircraft numbers will also double to accommodate this growth.”

EAT handles a considerable amount of ab initio training, but the fastest-growing segment of its business is retraining pilots to fly new types, particularly Airbus A320-family members and Boeing 787s.

“Many operators simply don’t have the facilities or capacity to retrain the number of pilots required for these planes,” La Cava said. “But we do, and demand for our services is growing. In the first half of this year, our volumes have exceeded expectations by 30%. A key reason for our success is that our instructors are also active pilots with Etihad Airways, operating the aircraft types on which we are training other pilot,” he said.

Among EAT’s 10 full flight simulators three for both the Airbus A320 and Boeing 787. An A320 fixed base training unit will be introduced later this year.

EAT was created in early 2018 by bringing together Etihad Flying College and the airline’s maintenance training activities. Initially, the college catered rely for Etihad’s own needs, but was relaunched early that year as a commercially focused operation, offering training to other carriers. In late 2018, EAT became the first aviation business in the UAE to receive accreditation as an Approved Training Organization by EASA.

“From small beginnings just over a year ago, we have built our training business in Abu Dhabi to become the largest such facility in the Middle East, and one of the largest independent providers of training in the aviation industry,” La Cava noted.

