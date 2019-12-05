CAE on Dec. 5 announced an order from Emirates Airline for two Boeing 777X full-flight simulators (FFS) and associated training suites.

Plans call for CAE to deliver the first 7000XR Series Level D FFS to Emirates in early 2021. The Dubai-based carrier also has options for four additional training suites.

The simulator order comes after Emirates reduced its order for two variants of the delayed 777X to 126 aircraft from 150, a decision announced at the recent Dubai Airshow. It will replace the canceled aircraft with 30 Boeing 787-9s.

“As we begin plans to integrate the Boeing 777X into our fleet over the course of the next two years, we are pleased to once again work with our longstanding partner CAE to provide our flight deck crew with best-in-class training technology,” Emirates COO Adel Al Redha said. “We want to ensure our flight deck crew are prepared to operate the 777X variants as they enter operation.”

With the Emirates order, Montreal-based CAE said it has won four out of five airline training programs for 777X simulators.

In 2017, CAE announced the first order for an airline-operated 777X FFS from Lufthansa Aviation Training. Qatar Airways ordered three of the full-motion training platforms in 2018. More recently, CAE said it sold a 777X FFS to an undisclosed Asian airline.

