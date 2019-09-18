The Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC) has received two development flight-simulators for its C919 narrowbody program, following a change of supplier.

Built by Beijing Realfly Aviation Technologies, the first flight simulator was delivered in December 2018 and the second this month. The company exhibited the second simulator at Aviation Expo China, held in Beijing Sept. 18–20.

The simulators are being used mainly for studying pilot behavior in the operation of the C919, Beijing Realfly Aviation Technologies deputy general manager Zhao Yongjia said. The device’s secondary task will be virtual flight testing, to smooth the way for real flight tests and to improve their safety. Finally, the simulators will also be used for pilot training.

COMAC did not disclose the identity of its former supplier, nor how many development flight simulators were previously used for the C919 program. COMAC did not offer any reasons to explain its switch to Beijing Realfly as its flight simulator provider.

Each Beijing Realfly simulator was built in a few months, Zhao said, adding the second unit is somewhat different from the first, but 60% of the software is shared.

